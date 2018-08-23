Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fire is believed to have taken down the power in Maclean and surrounding areas.
A fire is believed to have taken down the power in Maclean and surrounding areas. Essential Energy
News

Showground fire leaves thousands with no power

Jarrard Potter
by
23rd Aug 2018 6:11 PM

A FIRE at the Maclean Showgrounds caused a mass power outage in the town and surrounding areas this evening.

Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Graham Jarrett said Fire and Rescue NSW Maclean along with two Rural Fire Service crews responded to reports of a fire at the showgrounds around 5.30pm this afternoon.

Upon arrival, Supt Jarrett said firies found a small fire in a hay stable.

"Firefighters in breathing apparatus contained and extinguished the blaze and used thermal imaging cameras to search for hotspots," Supt Jarrett said.

"Essential Energy was called to isolate power at the showground so firefighters could extinguish the fire.

"No persons were injured by the fire, and the scene was rendered safe by fire crews by 6.20pm."

Essential Energy indicates the power went down at around 5.52pm, with 1570 customers impacted. 

It is believed power has now been restored to those affected.

A fire is believed to have taken down the power in Maclean and surrounding areas.
A fire is believed to have taken down the power in Maclean and surrounding areas. Essential Energy
fire fire and rescue nsw maclean maclean showground
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Parliamentary adjournment not a good look, but practical: MP

    premium_icon Parliamentary adjournment not a good look, but practical: MP

    Politics Page MP Kevin Hogan says there are precedents for parties shutting down parliament to sort out their issues, but says it's not a good look.

    'I will not resign... this is about integrity': Kevin Hogan

    'I will not resign... this is about integrity': Kevin Hogan

    News "I have made this decision because my community is fed up"

    Man charged after pursuit through streets of Grafton

    Man charged after pursuit through streets of Grafton

    Crime 33-year-old to face court again on Monday

    Ballsy move by Kevin Hogan to save his seat

    premium_icon Ballsy move by Kevin Hogan to save his seat

    Opinion "Kevin wisely knows that Peter Dutton's brand is potentially toxic"

    Local Partners