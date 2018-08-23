Showground fire leaves thousands with no power

A fire is believed to have taken down the power in Maclean and surrounding areas.

A FIRE at the Maclean Showgrounds caused a mass power outage in the town and surrounding areas this evening.

Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Graham Jarrett said Fire and Rescue NSW Maclean along with two Rural Fire Service crews responded to reports of a fire at the showgrounds around 5.30pm this afternoon.

Upon arrival, Supt Jarrett said firies found a small fire in a hay stable.

"Firefighters in breathing apparatus contained and extinguished the blaze and used thermal imaging cameras to search for hotspots," Supt Jarrett said.

"Essential Energy was called to isolate power at the showground so firefighters could extinguish the fire.

"No persons were injured by the fire, and the scene was rendered safe by fire crews by 6.20pm."

Essential Energy indicates the power went down at around 5.52pm, with 1570 customers impacted.

It is believed power has now been restored to those affected.