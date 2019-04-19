Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

BREAKING: First Fraser Coast crocodile sighting of the year

Carlie Walker
by
19th Apr 2019 11:15 AM | Updated: 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Fraser Coast has its first reported crocodile sighting of the year.

The animal was spotted at Big Tuan Creek on Tuesday.

According to the Department of Environment and Science, wildlife officers have been conducting a vessel-based spotlight survey of the area in an effort to locate the animal.

The Fraser Coast was considered an atypical habitat zone and any crocodile found in the region would be targeted for removal.

Two crocodiles have been removed from the Mary River in the past five years.

Crocodile sightings can be reported to the department by calling 1300 130 372.

More Stories

crocodile editors picks fraser coast mary river wildife officers
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    TRAFFIC CHAOS: Hour-long delays on Pacific Highway

    TRAFFIC CHAOS: Hour-long delays on Pacific Highway

    News HOLIDAY traffic is causing significant delays on the Pacific Highway today.

    What's open this Easter long weekend

    What's open this Easter long weekend

    News Our quick guide to what's open this weekend

    Threatening text message a hoax

    premium_icon Threatening text message a hoax

    Crime Police reveal information about a concerning text message

    $6.5 million commitment for Grafton riverfront

    premium_icon $6.5 million commitment for Grafton riverfront

    News Promise made to fund revitalisation in Grafton