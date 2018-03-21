UPDATE: Traffic clears after four-vehicle collision

A FOUR vehicle collision has blocked southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway near Harwood

UPDATE 6PM: Traffic is returning to normal on the Pacific Highway after the four vehicles involved in a collision on the Pacific Highway near Maclean were cleared.

Emergency services, including police, ambulance and fire crews were on hand at the scene of the collision, which was near Yamba Rd.

UPDATE 5.30PM: Traffic is being affected in both directions on the Pacific Highway near Maclean following a four vehicle collision earlier this afternoon.

Live Traffic NSW says there is heavy traffic conditions as stop/slow traffic controls are in place as a result of the collision, which was near Yamba Rd.

NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene, with one person injured and taken to hospital.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution.

EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a four vehicle collision on the Pacific Highway near Harwood this afternoon.

The collision, on the southern end of the Harwood Bridge, has closed the highway for southbound traffic.

Live Traffic NSW indicates the crash occurred at 4.21pm this afternoon.