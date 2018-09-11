Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire brigade. Photo: Alistair Brightman /
Fire brigade. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Alistair Brightman
News

UPDATED: Four crews extinguishing Calliope fire

Hannah Sbeghen
by
10th Sep 2018 1:39 PM

UPDATED 2.42PM: FIREY'S have extinguished the blaze on Stowe Rd and are monitoring the area.

EARLIER 1.39PM: FOUR crews are extinguishing a large grass fire near Calliope Country Club on Stowe Rd, Calliope this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services got the call at 11.45am and have been working to contain the fire.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was still active but was not currently threatening any property.

"The fire has multiple fronts and is being contained bit-by-bit," he said.

calliope fires
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Fraud crimes on the rise in Clarence Valley

    premium_icon Fraud crimes on the rise in Clarence Valley

    Crime THE LATEST crime statistics, released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, indicates a 58 per cent rise in fraud over the past two years

    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    News Grafton mother raising money and awareness for mental health

    Clarence Valley property market sustains growth

    premium_icon Clarence Valley property market sustains growth

    Property 1041 houses change hands in 12 months

    Elliott crowned as Maclean win in heart-stopper

    premium_icon Elliott crowned as Maclean win in heart-stopper

    Netball BOTTOM Pub takes second consectuive premiership by one point.

    Local Partners