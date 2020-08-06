Clarence Valley airport to fly again

GRAFTON's airport will fly again, as Rex airlines made the decision to recommence flights to the city from August 17.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan made the announcement at Clarence Valley Airport in conjunction with mayor Jim Simmons.

"I am extremely pleased that they have reconsidered and are now reinstated this important service for our community," Mr Hogan said.

"I have continued to work with REX, Clarence Valley Council and the Deputy Prime Minister to resolve the issue.

"I have left no stone unturned in ensuring this essential service resumed for the sake of our local community."

The flights will operate three days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and fares will be available from 7pm tonight.

The airline pulled out of the Grafton route after it objected to words used in a council meeting discussing a subsidy for the airline, which it passed 7-2.

REX Deputy Chairman John Sharp AM said that Rex was giving the benefit of the doubt to the community that they supported the airline.

"Although Rex has always taken the view that elected representatives speak on behalf of the community … (Rex) is accepting at face value the assurance from the Federal Member for Page," he said.

"Rex will be watching the developments at Grafton closely."