Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Clarence Valley airport to fly again
Breaking

Clarence Valley airport to fly again

Adam Hourigan
6th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GRAFTON's airport will fly again, as Rex airlines made the decision to recommence flights to the city from August 17.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan made the announcement at Clarence Valley Airport in conjunction with mayor Jim Simmons.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons at announcement of Rex returning to Grafton airport.
Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons at announcement of Rex returning to Grafton airport.

"I am extremely pleased that they have reconsidered and are now reinstated this important service for our community," Mr Hogan said.

"I have continued to work with REX, Clarence Valley Council and the Deputy Prime Minister to resolve the issue.

"I have left no stone unturned in ensuring this essential service resumed for the sake of our local community."

The flights will operate three days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and fares will be available from 7pm tonight.

REX planes will again fly into Grafton
REX planes will again fly into Grafton

The airline pulled out of the Grafton route after it objected to words used in a council meeting discussing a subsidy for the airline, which it passed 7-2.

REX Deputy Chairman John Sharp AM said that Rex was giving the benefit of the doubt to the community that they supported the airline.

"Although Rex has always taken the view that elected representatives speak on behalf of the community … (Rex) is accepting at face value the assurance from the Federal Member for Page," he said.

"Rex will be watching the developments at Grafton closely."

More Stories

airport clarence valley council clarence valley regional airport kevin hogan mp regional express rexit
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Forestry Corp counters claim of habitat destruction

        Premium Content Forestry Corp counters claim of habitat destruction

        Environment Logging resumes after direct action protesters accuse organisation of ‘smashing’ forest

        VIDEO: Your first look at open Maclean Interchange

        Premium Content VIDEO: Your first look at open Maclean Interchange

        Information Get a first-person tour of all the new ins and outs as new highway connection opens...

        Rexx eyes Coffs Habour success to follow Grafton affair

        Premium Content Rexx eyes Coffs Habour success to follow Grafton affair

        Horses Coffs Cup runner comes from a difficult gate, but the stars could yet align

        Live music returns to the Con

        Premium Content Live music returns to the Con

        Music Find out how you can hear their Visiting Artist concerts live either in-person or...