Man, 22, charged with murder after Fraser Coast stabbing

Police at the scene of the alleged homicide in Granville. Alistair Brightman

INSIDE a unit at Granville a man was discovered dead with stab wounds on Sunday.

Paramedics found the 49-year-old man on the floor of his lounge room yesterday after a nearby resident called 000.

A crime scene was quickly established at the unit complex, on the corner of Cambridge and Cardigan Sts.

The victim's 22-year-old male neighbour was taken into custody for questioning about 2.30pm.

The man had since been charged with murder, burglary and attempted fraud.

Speaking to the Chronicle at the scene, Wide Bay Burnett District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said a knife was believed to have been used in the alleged attack.

Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times to the chest.

"We're taking statements of residents at the moment," Det Pettiford said.

"Each one of those persons has heard or seen something from 10.30am-noon.

"At about 12 o'clock, before the triple-0 call, one of the residents entered the deceased's premises and performed CPR before the ambulance arrived.

"We are searching for a knife.

"We entered the unit behind the deceased's unit and we found (the 22-year-old) male person in there and he walked out of the unit and (spoke) to us.

"We are treating this as a homicide investigation."

The 22-year-old accused was dressed head to toe in forensic protective wear as he was taken away by police.

He is expected to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.

If you have any information for police, call Policelink on 131 444.