Harry and Meghan are set for the region.
BREAKING: Harry and Meghan coming to Bundaberg region

Crystal Jones
by
10th Sep 2018 6:42 PM

THE Bundaberg region has already had a visit from one local - His Royal Highness Prince Charles who stopped by in April. 

But now the younger generation of royals is ready to rock up on our shore. 

His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will come to Fraser Island on October 22. 

The trip will be part of their official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand.

The visit will take place between Tuesday, October 16 and Wednesday, October 31.

"Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Commonwealth Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries' respective governments," said a statement released by Kensington Palace tonight. 

The Duke and Duchess will visit Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The program across these four Commonwealth countries will focus on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts - including the dedication of several new Queen's Commonwealth Canopy projects - and the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women through the Invictus Games Sydney 2018.

Full details will be announced in due course, according to the Palace.

Tour Outline

  • Tuesday 16th October:     Sydney, Australia           
  • Wednesday 17th October:    Dubbo, Australia
  • Thursday 18th October:    Melbourne, Australia
  • Friday 19th October:    Sydney, Australia
  • Saturday 20th October:    Sydney, Australia       
  • Sunday 21st October:    Sydney, Australia
  • Monday 22nd October:    Fraser Island, Australia
  • Tuesday 23rd October:    Suva, Fiji
  • Wednesday 24th October:    Suva, Fiji
  • Thursday 25th October:    Nadi, Fiji and Nuku'alofa, Tonga   
  • Friday 26th October:    Nuku'alofa, Tonga and Sydney, Australia
  • Saturday 27th October:    Sydney, Australia
  • Sunday 28th October:    Wellington, New Zealand
  • Monday 29th October:    Wellington and Abel Tasman, New Zealand
  • Tuesday 30th October:    Auckland, New Zealand
  • Wednesday 31st October:    Rotorua, New Zealand

