BREAKING: Headspace coming to Grafton

2010 Australian of the Year and Headspace Coffs Harbour chief Professor Patrick McGorry, Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt announced new mental health services including a Headspace facility for Grafton on Thursday, 23rd February, 2017.

FEDERAL Minister for Health Greg Hunt has announced vital mental health services including a Headspace facility for Grafton.

Mr Hunt accepted Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan's invitation to visit Grafton In response to the community putting together a Our Healthy Clarence plan to address mental health issues in the Clarence Valley.

In Prince St today, he said a Headspace facility will be set up in the city "within a matter of months", to be permanently funded including $3.5 million in funding for the first four years.

"The My Healthy Clarence plan is built on a sense of hope but backed by practical action," Mr Hunt said.

"It's an inspiring plan and our role now is to support that plan. So I am honoured to be able to announce the Australian Government will support the Our Healthy Clarence plan.

"Firstly, there will be a new Headspace here in Grafton that will have ongoing, permanent funding. The initial four years will be approximately four and a half million dollars.

"The local primary health network will be working to get this up in a matter of months. This is about a one-stop-shop youth mental health services hub for our young people to give them a safe place and a supportive place.

"Secondly, there will be $600,000 to support suicide prevention and response services.

"Mental health is something that can touch any Australian family just in the same way as physical injury or illness."

Mr Hogan welcomed the announcement of a Headspace for Grafton along with the range of additional mental health services being rolled out across the Clarence Valley.

"This is fantastic news that the Clarence Valley will have its own Headspace," he said.

"Greg Hunt became Health Minister a few weeks ago. I rang him immediately on his appointment and demanded a Headspace for the Clarence Valley.

"Every time a person takes their own life, it is an absolute tragedy. We have had more than our fair share, which has rocked our community. This must stop.

"While Headspace won't solve everything, it will help. Importantly, this is only the beginning. I am grateful the Minister listened to me and to you, and is here today."

