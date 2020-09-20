Menu
Turf St Siege
BREAKING: Heavy police presence at Grafton property

Jarrard Potter
Bill North
20th Sep 2020 11:07 AM
A HEAVY police presence has responded to a reported siege incident in Grafton this morning.

About 10.30am emergency services attended a house on Turf St, Grafton following reports a man inside the property made a series of threats.

It is understood two adults and a child have been evacuated from property, and the male in question is the sole occupant at the property.

it is also understood further police resources are on their way to the scene.

At least five police cars, NSW Ambulance crew and Fire and Rescue NSW are currently at the scene.

Reports from the scene indicate that Turf St is still open to traffic, however police are ushering pedestrians away from the location.

