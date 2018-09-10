Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A RESCUE helicopter has been deployed to a near-drowning incident on Fraser Island
A RESCUE helicopter has been deployed to a near-drowning incident on Fraser Island Doug Eaton
Breaking

BREAKING: Helicopter responds to near-drowning on Fraser Island

Blake Antrobus
by
10th Sep 2018 12:19 PM

UPDATE 1.15pm:

A YOUNG boy has been airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition following a near drowning incident on Fraser Island.

The Chronicle understands the boy was swimming in the Kingfisher Bay Resort swimming pool. 

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene about 11am today.

More to come.

EARLIER:

A RESCUE helicopter has been deployed to a near-drowning incident on Fraser Island on Monday morning.

Paramedics are on scene assessing the patient, understood to be a five-year-old child, on the beachfront of the Island.

The incident occurred about 11am.

More to come.

drowning accident fcemergency
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Valley homes under 300k that you can buy right now

    premium_icon Valley homes under 300k that you can buy right now

    Property Looking for a home on a budget in the Clarence Valley? Check out these options

    New Grafton Bridge project enters next phase

    premium_icon New Grafton Bridge project enters next phase

    News 55 metre-long barge returns from Harwood to help construction

    WATCH: Truck driver credited with saving lives in near-miss

    WATCH: Truck driver credited with saving lives in near-miss

    News Truck narrowly avoids stationary vehicles on highway

    'It's a good decision, but...'

    premium_icon 'It's a good decision, but...'

    News Roundabout will keep Yamba moving, but there's just one problem

    Local Partners