Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STANDSTILL: Traffic backed up on the Pacific Highway following a collision between a truck and two vehicles at Tyndale.
STANDSTILL: Traffic backed up on the Pacific Highway following a collision between a truck and two vehicles at Tyndale. Ryan Brown
Breaking

BREAKING: Heavy highway traffic after three-vehicle crash

Jarrard Potter
by
22nd Feb 2019 12:24 PM

 EMERGENCY services have responded to a three-vehicle crash at Tyndale this afternoon, with traffic on the Pacific Highway has affected in both directions.

SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE: DASHCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS AFTERMATH OF COLLISION

According to LiveTraffic NSW, the collision between a truck and two vehicles happened about 12.06pm on the highway between Sheeys Ln and Byrons Ln, Tyndale.

Emergency services are currently at the scene, with heavy traffic conditions expected.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution in the area. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic controls are currently in place.

Roads and Maritime Services is also attending a fallen tree which is blocking northbound traffic of the Pacific Highway near McIntyres Ln, Gulmarrad.

MORE TO COME.

CRASH: Location of a collision between a truck and three vehicles on the Pacific Highway near Tyndale.
CRASH: Location of a collision between a truck and three vehicles on the Pacific Highway near Tyndale. LiveTraffic NSW
collision editors picks live traffic nsw pacific highway tyndale
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Grafton crashes out in first round of 'S--- Town Showdown'

    premium_icon Grafton crashes out in first round of 'S--- Town Showdown'

    Offbeat IT MAY have raised a few eyebrows, touched a few nerves and drew scorn, but the people of Facebook have decided Grafton doesn't suck as much as Lismore

    • 22nd Feb 2019 12:05 PM
    Woman steals from church during CBD crime spree

    premium_icon Woman steals from church during CBD crime spree

    Crime Inverell woman charged with larceny, possessing prohibited drug

    Inaugural wildlife festival postponed due to Oma

    Inaugural wildlife festival postponed due to Oma

    Whats On Festival organisers said the event will go ahead at a later date

    Why Hogan voted against dairy pricing motion

    premium_icon Why Hogan voted against dairy pricing motion

    News THE Page MP has been accused of flip-flopping on milk pricing issue.