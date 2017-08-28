BREAKING: One injured in car, motorcycle collision

Traffic has been stopped in both directions after a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

A MOTORCYCLIST has been injured after a collision with a car on the Gwydir Highway at Waterview Heights this morning.

Emergency services responded to the collision at about 9.30am this morning on the Gwydir Hwy and Hillview Dr.

The motorcyclist, a 53-year-old male, is in a serious condition and is expected to be airlifted from Grafton Base Hospital to the Gold Coast.

The driver of the sedan has been taken to Grafton Base Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to exercise caution. The highway is expected to re-open soon, with the eastbound lane open and traffic controls in place.

MORE TO COME