Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police oversee a search just south of Normanby Bridge after human remains were discovered in the area on Monday.
Police oversee a search just south of Normanby Bridge after human remains were discovered in the area on Monday. Frances Klein
News

Human remains discovered in Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
by
25th Jun 2018 5:10 PM | Updated: 26th Jun 2018 6:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BADLY decomposed body was discovered in Gympie today.

Forensic investigators were called to the region this morning after a Gympie Regional council worker discovered the "skeletal remains" near Inglewood Hill on the southern side of the city.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said an investigation is underway.

 

Police oversee a search just south of Normanby Bridge after human remains were discovered in the area on Monday.
Police oversee a search just south of Normanby Bridge after human remains were discovered in the area on Monday. Frances Klein

"There has been some human remains discovered early this morning," the spokeswoman said.

"At this stage it's just skeletal."

More information as it comes to hand.

breaking forensic investigation gympie human remains queensland police service
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    COPS STUNG

    premium_icon COPS STUNG

    Crime NSW Police have agreed to pay a Grafton youth more than $120,000 in an out of court settlement after a video showed he had been wrongly arrested.

    Iluka's million dollar buys

    premium_icon Iluka's million dollar buys

    Property More properties north of a million dollars expected with demand

    GALLERY: Debutantes turn heads at ball

    premium_icon GALLERY: Debutantes turn heads at ball

    News Big crowd for McAuley debut night

    Damage already done to Ulmarra

    premium_icon Damage already done to Ulmarra

    News Resident's anger over RMS handling of black spot

    Local Partners