Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ARREST: Homicide detectives from Brisbane arrested 69-year-old Benjamin Jansen in Bundaberg on Monday.
ARREST: Homicide detectives from Brisbane arrested 69-year-old Benjamin Jansen in Bundaberg on Monday. contributed
Crime

Identity of cold-case murder accused revealed

Katie Hall
by
2nd Jul 2019 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bundaberg man charged with the 1976 cold case murder of Bowen resident Rex Kable Keen has fronted court.

Benjamin Jansen, 69, today appeared in the dock of the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, 43 years after his alleged crime.

He was arrested by Brisbane homicide detectives yesterday.

Underneath his green watchhouse issue jumper, Jansen wore the blue Hawaiian-style shirt he was arrested in yesterday afternoon.

He made no application for bail.

Jansen's charges included one count of murder and one count of stealing.

Magistrate Ross Woodford ordered Jansen be remanded in custody until August 22.

Jansen will next appear in court via videolink.

More Stories

buncourt editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Chamber music festival brings old and new together

    premium_icon Chamber music festival brings old and new together

    Music It may sound old fashioned, but festival shows off some never before heard works

    Council dodges airport security bill

    premium_icon Council dodges airport security bill

    Council News No new screening measures for airport

    Which industry's injured workers take the most compo?

    premium_icon Which industry's injured workers take the most compo?

    Insurance Forum to share workers compensation insights with employers

    IN COURT: 19 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 19 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 2