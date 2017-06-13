BREAKING: Coastal town cut off due to flooding

SOME Iluka residents may be in for a five-day long weekend, with Iluka Rd set to be closed from 8.30am due to flooding.

The Lower Clarence has been inundated with heavy rainfall in the last 72 hours.

Due to the height of the water at the Esk River Bridge, Clarence Valley Council is now preparing to close the road.

The latest Bureau of Meteorology warning, issued a 4.38am this morning, said heavy rain and thunderstorms which may lead to flash flooding were forecast to affect the Northern Rivers and northern parts of the Mid North Coast today and early Wednesday.

"Rainfall totals in excess of 200mm have fallen in the last 72 hours to 4am today over these districts. Up to 100-150mm further may fall in parts of the Northern Rivers district over the next two days."

"Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Byron Bay, Ballina, Casino, Kyogle, Yamba, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo."

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11am.