Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club.
INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club. Racing NSW
Horses

BREAKING: Jockey injured in fall at Grafton

Jarrard Potter
by
20th Mar 2018 3:31 PM

A JOCKEY has been injured in a fall during the final 200m of a race at the Clarence River Jockey Club this afternoon.

Kirk Matheson, in the saddle of Andrew Parramore trained Legal Loophole and was railing up in the final stretch of Race 4 at Grafton at the time of the fall.

Matheson was trampled by another horse after falling from the saddle.

INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club.
INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club. Racing NSW

According to Racing NSW, Matheson was conscious after the fall and was complaining of pain to his chest and ribs.

He was transported to Coffs Harbour Hospital for scans and treatment.

Related Items

clarence river jockey club crjc jockey injury races
Grafton Daily Examiner
Name change for new bridge?

Name change for new bridge?

Council News What do you think the Sportsman Creek Bridge should be called?

  • 20th Mar 2018 6:49 PM
Former Lismore gynaecologist to stand trial on all charges

Former Lismore gynaecologist to stand trial on all charges

Crime Glenn Allan Taylor accused of sexually assaulting female patients

Clarence Valley charities called to apply for grant funding

Clarence Valley charities called to apply for grant funding

News Newcastle Permanent looking to help fund local projects

Multiple awards for Grafton real estate agency

Multiple awards for Grafton real estate agency

Property Team culture secret to success at Elders Grafton

Local Partners