24°
News

BREAKING: Jury retires in Lynette Daley death trial

Adrian Attwater arrives at Coffs Harbour Police Station to be led through to the Court House this morning for the ongoing trial over the Australia Day 2011 death of Lynette Daley on a beach near Iluka. PHOTO: FRANK REDWARD
Adrian Attwater arrives at Coffs Harbour Police Station to be led through to the Court House this morning for the ongoing trial over the Australia Day 2011 death of Lynette Daley on a beach near Iluka. PHOTO: FRANK REDWARD Frank Redward
Jarrard Potter
by

THE jury in the trial of Adrian Attwater and Paul Maris has retired to consider their verdicts.

Mr Attwater is charged with manslaughter and aggravated sexual intercourse without consent over the Clarence Valley woman's death, while Mr Maris is facing charges of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent and accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

The charges are related to the death of Lynette Daley at Ten Mile Beach in Iluka on Australia Day, 2011.

Jurors have been sitting in the trial for more than four weeks.

Related Items

Grafton Daily Examiner
Open letter from Dirtgirl to people of the Clarence Valley

Open letter from Dirtgirl to people of the Clarence Valley

Dirtgirl responds to the DEX column about our reliance on plastic shopping bags and shares her plan to get rid of them for good

Travis paddles his way to Sportsperson award

Travis Gardner-O'Connor with his medals from the International Dragon Boat Federation titles.

Honour recognises efforts at international event

Ideas sought for Ulmarra's Bailey Park

Council seeking suggestions to redevelop park

Dumb stunt plays perfectly into hands of extreme right

Victorian Police officers push back protestors outside the Magistrates court in Melbourne on Monday.

“When did the job of defending free speech get left to the Nazis?

Local Partners