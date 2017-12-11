BREAKING: KFC closed down after false alarm

IF YOU are hanging for some finger licking chicken you might just be out of luck after the Grafton KFC site was shut down indefinitely by Fire and Rescue NSW Grafton crews this afternoon.

Crews responded to an automatic carbon dioxide alarm at the fast food restaurant which they determined to be a false alarm.

"In a situation like that, what we look for is displaced oxygen levels," Grafton captain Garry Reardon said. "But we couldn't find anything of the sort, which makes me believe it is a faulty alarm.

"We have had to shut the site down until the alarm has been repaired. It is my understanding they were attempting to get it sorted this afternoon.

"We can't have workers inside the store with a faulty carbon dioxide alarm. It could pose a serious health risk."

Reardon said his crew responded to the call at 3.45pm today.

A car has been parked across the drive-way of the restaurant with a hand written sign that reads "Closed until further notice. Sorry Management."

It was not the only dodgy fire alarm call-out the crews faced today with more than four call outs across both Fire and Rescue NSW Grafton and South Grafton stations.

The Daily Examiner is waiting on a response from KFC about when they will reopen.