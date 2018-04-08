BREAKING: Kroehnert hands in representative captaincy

Clarence River's Jake Kroehnert shows a straight seam during the North Coast Cricket Council first grade Interdistrict clash between Clarence River and Lower Clarence at Ellem Oval.

CRICKET: Jake Kroehnert has handed in the Clarence River Cricket Association representative captaincy in a bombshell announcement at the association's presentation night on Friday.

The decision came after Kroehnert was a shock recipient of the GDSC Premier League Player of the Season at the end of the awards night.

The 22-year-old leader, who helped Brothers to a major premiership in the 2016/17 GDSC Premier League season, has faced a tough spell as captain of the representative side since taking over in the 2015/16 season.

Kroehnert assumed the captaincy after Bob McKenzie announced his retirement from representative cricket following Clarence River clinching the Country Shield at Tamworth in 2015.

Since then, Kroehnert's Clarence River has tasted success twice from 12 matches including the North Coast Cricket Council First Grade Interdistrict competition and McDonalds Country Cup knockout.

The side struggled for player commitment throughout the 2017/18 season, but Kroehnert said it's time for no excuses.

"It has been a tough Summer for me as a player and a leader. Clarence representative cricket has been a bit more of a who can play, not who should play this season,” he said.

"But my representative captaincy record has been pretty ordinary since I started. I think next year I want to be more of just a player, especially at this stage.”

Kroehnert said he sat down with long-term representative selector Tony 'Skully' Blanch, who is understood to have supported Kroehnert in his tough decision.

"I had a long talk with Skully about it over a couple of beers and have decided it's probably time I handed in the captaincy,” he said.

"I think I am ready to just turn up and bat where I am told, probably not even bowl, and just focus on my job for the team. I will turn up and be a player, I know I will be a very committed team member.

"It was a bit of a hard decision for me to make personally, but I also think it was coming. If the Australian team captain plays for that long and can't find a way to win, it usually is time he steps aside and let's someone else have a crack at it.

"I don't necessarily feel like it's the right time but it is the right thing to do and it might hopefully reinvigorate someone to grab that bull by the horns.”

There are several captaincy options available to selectors, with a decision expected to be made at the beginning of next season.

While he hopes to remain in the CRCA First XI as a player, Kroehnert doubted he would help guide the next captain into the role.

"I don't know if I am a good enough captain to be helping someone, I will definitely be happy to answer questions and whatnot, but I don't think I am the right person to be looking to for guidance,” he said.

"I will be there as a player and contribute where I can.”