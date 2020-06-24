BREAKING: Is this the end for the Maclean Services Club?

FOR SALE: A $1.3m bid by Riverview Funerals has been made for the Maclean Services Club premises, owned by the Maclean RSL Sub-branch.

THE Maclean Services Club have confirmed they will go into voluntary administration.

The news was confirmed by Services Club CEO Steven Fraser who said he would issue a statement to members and the public in time.

The Maclean RSL sub-branch issued a statement via its Facebook page in which they said they believed the club would be wound up.

"Members should be clear that the Club's failure and has nothing to do with the proposed sale of the sub-Branch premises," they said.

"The Club has continued to generate operating losses despite the sub-Branch providing it with significant rent reductions over many years.

"Strange as it may seem it appears that the Club's offer to purchase our premises was made at a time when it was considering voluntary administration.

"The Club's offer will be set aside and we will work towards a sale based on genuine offers."

The club has been in the middle of a protracted battle to remain in the RSL owned premises on River st Maclean since members of the sub-branch voted to sell in 2019.

More to come...