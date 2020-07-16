Major changes coming for riverside precinct

THE Clarence river at Grafton turned on a spectacular scene to greet the news that it would be accessed by all by next year.

Announced by Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, the $6.5-million-dollar construction will include a boardwalk, riverfront boulevard with paved access, improved picnic facilities, new pontoon and a 3.5km walking and cycleway along the Grafton riverfront.

The project was made possible with the approval of $6.5m Federal investment, adding to the 2mil from CVC.

"When construction is finished in late 2021, local businesses and residents will be in a prime position to reap the benefits of a more dynamic riverside precinct," Mr McCormack said.

"It will expand the number of existing events and attract new ones, giving Grafton an opportunity to grow as a regional centre."

Tenders will go out for the construction work shortly with Mr McCormack emphasising a need for local businesses and apprentices to work on the project. It is expected that it will create 32 ongoing jobs as well as 10 during construction.

More to come.