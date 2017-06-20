21°
News

LIVE UPDATE: Police address media in relation to arrest

Clair Morton
| 20th Jun 2017 2:01 PM Updated: 21st Jun 2017 2:01 PM

This afternoon, Coffs/Clarence detectives and QPOL homicide detectives conducted the arrest warrant at a house in Redcliffe, QLD.

Mrs Edwards was last seen about 10.30pm on Saturday March 14, 2015, when she arrived at her home on Riverdale Court, Grafton, following dinner at a local pub with friends.

She was reported missing on Tuesday March 17, 2015, after failing to arrive at school to teach classes.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command established Strike Force Burrow to investigate her disappearance and suspected murder.

ARREST: NSW Police arrest a man over the murder of Grafton woman Sharon Edwards.
He has been taken to Brisbane Police Watch House for processing of an arrest warrant for murder.  

Strike Force Burrow investigators will apply for his extradition to NSW when he appears at court.  

Sharon Edwards - missing person Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner.
Following the arrest, a crime scene warrant was executed at a home at Lawrence, north of Grafton.  

A press conference will be held at the Grafton Police Station at 4pm.

More details as they come.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  arrest editors picks sharon edwards



