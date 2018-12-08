Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after an alleged double murder took place at Calliope Caravan Park, late on Thursday afternoon, 6 December 2018.
Police are investigating after an alleged double murder took place at Calliope Caravan Park, late on Thursday afternoon, 6 December 2018. Matt Taylor GLA071218CVAN
Crime

Man charged over alleged murders in Calliope

Mark Zita
by
7th Dec 2018 10:20 PM | Updated: 8th Dec 2018 5:33 AM

A 64-YEAR old man will appear at the Gladstone Magistrates Court, after being charged with the alleged murder of two people at Calliope.

The bodies of a 63-year old man and 60-year old woman were found at a caravan park on Stowe Road, Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after, a tomahawk-like axe was found near the crime scene.

The accused killer was later found at a nearby park just after midnight, where he willingly handed himself to police.

Police say all parties were known to each other.

The 64-year old man will face two counts of murder when he appears in court on Monday.

More Stories

calliope gladstone crime gladstone region queensland police service
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Abuse survivor's plea: 'Listen to the children'

    premium_icon Abuse survivor's plea: 'Listen to the children'

    News 'He didn't always walk in the door and start bashing us, there was an opportunity to have some sort of normality - until there wasn't'

    VOTE: People's Choice poll for Clarence Valley's Power 30

    VOTE: People's Choice poll for Clarence Valley's Power 30

    News Who should be No.1 in Clarence Valley's Power 30 for 2018?

    John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

    premium_icon John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

    News Grafton man has pleaded not guilty to murdering estranged wife

    Venomous snake bites toddler in his backyard

    Venomous snake bites toddler in his backyard

    Pets & Animals Two-year-old received multiple snake bites on body

    • 8th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners