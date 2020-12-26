Menu
A man has died overnight following an alleged homicide at North Ipswich. Photo: Queensland Police Service
BREAKING: Man dies in suspected homicide at Ipswich home

kaitlyn smith
26th Dec 2020 7:50 AM | Updated: 8:28 AM
A man believed to be in his 60s has died overnight in a suspected homicide at North Ipswich.

Police were called to the Hall St address at Brassall just before 12am on Friday.

Paramedics also attended the private residence just after 11.40pm.

Sadly, the patient later passed away at the scene.

A crime scene has since been declared as investigations remain ongoing.

Details surrounding the tragedy are unknown at this time.

Police are expected to provide further details later this morning.

