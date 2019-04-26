Menu
KOONGAL CRASH: A vehicle has collided with a tree on Dee St, blocking the road.
BREAKING: Man hits a tree, breaks knee, on Dee St

Leighton Smith
by
26th Apr 2019 12:23 PM | Updated: 2:17 PM
WET conditions have resulted in a vehicle colliding with a tree in North Rockhampton.

The single vehicle crash happened at 11.45am on Dee St, Koongal.

Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Rescue Service crews are all currently attending the crash scene.

 

A QAS spokesperson said they were treating male who was free from the vehicle but bleeding from the head with a possible broken knee.

A QPS spokesperson said Dee St is completely blocked to traffic and the Forensic Crash Investigation unit had been called in.

