BREAKING: Man pulled unconscious from water

EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a man in trouble while swimming at a beach in Yamba.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to Yamba Main Beach following reports of a man unconscious and in trouble in the water.

The Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter as well as road crews responded to the incident, with a 36-year-old man pulled from the water.

An off-duty paramedic performed CPR, with Westpac Helicopter attempting best extrication process of the patient, who reportedly has a weak pulse.

