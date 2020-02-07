Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was pulled from unconscious from a beach in Yamba this afternoon.
A man was pulled from unconscious from a beach in Yamba this afternoon.
Breaking

BREAKING: Man pulled unconscious from water

Jarrard Potter
7th Feb 2020 4:48 PM | Updated: 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a man in trouble while swimming at a beach in Yamba.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to Yamba Main Beach following reports of a man unconscious and in trouble in the water.

The Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter as well as road crews responded to the incident, with a 36-year-old man pulled from the water.

An off-duty paramedic performed CPR, with Westpac Helicopter attempting best extrication process of the patient, who reportedly has a weak pulse.

MORE TO COME.

nsw ambulance westpac life saver rescue helicopter yamba main beach
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Will this savage summer repeat it’s ‘angry’ cousin

        premium_icon Will this savage summer repeat it’s ‘angry’ cousin

        News With record heat, bushfires and now floods this summer is beginning to look a lot like the Angry Summer of 2013.

        250mm of rain, big tides, heavy seas create weather disaster

        250mm of rain, big tides, heavy seas create weather disaster

        Weather Council works around the clock to deal with flooding, emergencies

        CLOSURES: Clarence roads impacted by flooding

        CLOSURES: Clarence roads impacted by flooding

        News Flooding has washed away a bridge south of Grafton and impacted several roads in...

        Pair accused of high speed police pursuit face court

        premium_icon Pair accused of high speed police pursuit face court

        Crime Police allege pair hit road spikes and fled on foot after crashing