Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac Rescue helicopter.
Westpac Rescue helicopter. TREVOR VEALE
News

BREAKING: Man run over by tractor in Orara Valley

TIM JARRETT
by
28th Aug 2019 5:01 PM | Updated: 5:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been run over by his own tractor at a property in Nana Glen today.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a property at Nana Glen this afternoon where a 79-year-old man had been run over by his tractor.

Accessing the rear of the property by four-wheel drive ASNSW paramedics treated the man on the scene before relocating him to the helicopter landing area.

A spokesperson for the Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service said the man sustained multiple injuries but was in a  stable condition 

He will be flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

More information to come.

breaking news tractor westpac helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man charged over alleged sexual touching

    premium_icon Man charged over alleged sexual touching

    Crime POLICE have charged a 26-year-old in Coffs Harbour after allegedly sexually touching two girls at a home near Grafton earlier this month.

    Sound of new show is simply quite magical

    premium_icon Sound of new show is simply quite magical

    Art & Theatre There's plenty more to see in this production

    Meet our new police recruits on the beat

    premium_icon Meet our new police recruits on the beat

    News Probationary constables have first day on the job this week

    EXCLUSIVE: Coaches pick Premier League Team of the Year

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Coaches pick Premier League Team of the Year

    News THE coaches have assembled a gun side filled with 2019's top players