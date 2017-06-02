21°
UPDATE: Man flown to hospital suffered seizure: Brother

Bill North
| 2nd Jun 2017 10:31 AM
Two ambulance vehicles at the location where a man was reported to have been struck by a steel girder.
Two ambulance vehicles at the location where a man was reported to have been struck by a steel girder. Adam Hourigan

UPDATE, 11.30AM: A 30-year-old man has been airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital by Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service after responding to an incident at Southgate this morning.

It is believed the man fell and hit his head on a steel girder, prompting a triple zero call out and emergency response.

Original reports indicated the man had been struck by a steel girder. A spokesman from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Northern Region confirmed the man had in fact fell and hit the steel girder.

"It all comes back to the what the triple zero caller says, because what they say is copied down exactly," the spokesman said.

According to a family member, the fall may have been caused by a seizure.

"He's actually my brother and he has just moved down here from Brisbane," the family member told The Daily Examiner.

"He has had a seizure on the lawn. I was speaking with the doctor at the scene before my brother was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital."

UPDATE, 10.30AM: The Daily Examiner observed the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and two ambulance vehicles leave the scene of the reported incident at an address in School Lane, Southgate.

ORIGINAL STORY, 10AM: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been dispatched to an emergency situation north of Grafton.

Reports indicated a 30-year-old male has been hit by a steel girder at a Southgate location.

More to come.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  emergency westpac life saver rescue helicopter

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to an emergency situation at Southgate north of Grafton.

