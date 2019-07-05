Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CURRA RESCUE: A man in his 40s is being airlifted to a hospital after falling off a ladder in Curra earlier this afternoon.
CURRA RESCUE: A man in his 40s is being airlifted to a hospital after falling off a ladder in Curra earlier this afternoon. Tobi Loftus
News

BREAKING: Man to be airlifted after serious ladder fall

Philippe Coquerand
by
5th Jul 2019 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BREAKING 2:50pm: A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to an area north of Gympie this afternoon.

A man in his 40s is believed to have fallen off a ladder at a private property in Curra at 1.55pm.

The rescue helicopter landed at Chatsworth State School Oval as it was the best possible landing for the helicopter. The Queensland Ambulance Service has just arrived at the school ready to transport the man.

The man suffered serious head and chest injuries," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

It's not sure at what height the man fell, but it was labelled a "fall from height."

The man was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition. 

curra curra fall ladder fall lifeflight helicopter queensland ambulance service rescue helicopter sunshine coast university hospital
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Tax relief to help local families

    Tax relief to help local families

    Politics 'Australians voiced their loud and clear support for our comprehensive tax package at the election'

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News Young driver posted videos of 160km/h drive on winding roads

    10 terrific things to do this week

    10 terrific things to do this week

    Whats On Have you got plans for the weekend? Check out what's on

    OUR SAY: Enjoy Saturday a little more

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Enjoy Saturday a little more

    Opinion New segments coming in your weekend paper