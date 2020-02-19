Menu
Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter has been tasked to an incident in Gulmarrad.
Breaking

BREAKING: Man trapped by fallen tree in excavator

Jarrard Potter
by
19th Feb 2020 5:39 PM
EMERGENCY services have responded to an incident this afternoon in Gulmarrad after a tree fell on an excavator, trapping a man.

Just after 4pm this afternoon the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Critical Care Medical Team were tasked by NSW Ambualnce to a rural property at Gulmarrad, east of Maclean, where a male operator of a excavator was trapped and injured after a large tree fell onto the cabin.

The sole occupant of the excavator is presently being treated and stabilised by local NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team with State Emergency Service personnel working to released the trapped male.

MORE TO COME.

Grafton Daily Examiner

