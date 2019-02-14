Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hampton and Harlow.
Hampton and Harlow. Bec Singh
News

BREAKING: Mary St business evicted in latest Stirling saga

Frances Klein
by
14th Feb 2019 12:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RENOWNED Gympie business Hampton and Harlow has been evicted from its Mary St premises today by receivers.

Shop fittings, furniture and merchandise were loaded into a removalist truck this morning from the centrally-located boutique that housed the luxurious Hampton and Harlow homewares store, adjoining coffee hub and upstairs hairdressing salon Hair by Hampton.

The store was also an outlet for Hampton and Harlow Equestrian clothing collection.

MORE: Gympie brand skyrockets to world stage

Receivers Cor Cordis were appointed to the leased property at 62-76 Mary St in November last year, following the liquidation of Stirling Investments Qld Pty Ltd four months ago.

Hampton and Harlow.
Hampton and Harlow. Bec Singh

MORE: First glimpse at fallout from Stirling Homes' collapse

STIRLING HOMES COLLAPSE: $1.4m owed to 107 businesses

RELATED: Gympie subbies reveal toll of Stirling Homes collapse

While the company confirmed they served eviction notices on two tenancies at the Mary St properties they could not discuss the circumstances surrounding the move.

"We will not be commenting further on that decision at this stage,” Cor Cordis partner Darryl Kirk said.

"It is our intention to take the property to the market this year.

"In the meantime we are seeking tenants for three retail shops on Mary St to join the Bendigo Bank in this prime location in Gympie.”

Hampton and Harlow.
Hampton and Harlow. Bec Singh
gympie business hampton and harlow karen bazzan liquidation mary st peter bazzan receivership stirling homes stirling investments
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Help Zac through life-changing surgery

    premium_icon Help Zac through life-changing surgery

    People and Places Yamba family have put the call out to the community to help him recover from essential surgery

    Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    premium_icon Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    Breaking She allegedly left a fire unattended before it spread into bushland

    Daring escape from Grafton holding cells

    premium_icon Daring escape from Grafton holding cells

    Crime One man tasered by Grafton Police during the incident

    Food from the local masters on show

    premium_icon Food from the local masters on show

    Food & Entertainment Gate to Plate event series kicks off with Yamba food Expo