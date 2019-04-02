Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Plain clothes police arrive.
Plain clothes police arrive.
News

BREAKING: Mental health building in lockdown

Tahlia Stehbens
Toni Benson-Rogan
by and
2nd Apr 2019 12:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.27AM: The NewsMail understands a code black was called at the Bundaberg Hospital, however a spokesman said the threat wasn't as immediate as it may seem.

The Bundaberg Hospital building has been confirmed as not being in lockdown, with the status of the mental health wing not yet clear.

A response from the hospital will be made public shortly.

UPDATE 11.25AM: Plain clothes police have arrived on scene.

UPDATE 11.20AM: A witness at the scene told the NewsMail that the main Bundaberg Hospital building had been in lockdown for around 10 minutes before it was reopened. 

The witness was on the second floor of the hospital at the time and said staff acted calmly and professionally in the wake of the situation. 

Outside the mental health unit.
Outside the mental health unit.

It has not yet been confirmed if the mental health section of the hospital is currently in lockdown or not.

EARLIER: The mental health wing of the Bundaberg Hospital is in lockdown as a mental health situation unfolds.

Police on scene.
Police on scene.

At this stage it is unclear what has happened but it is believed police are attending.

More to follow.

A police vehicle outside the hospital.
A police vehicle outside the hospital.
bundaberg hospital police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Big Day out returns to the Valley

    Big Day out returns to the Valley

    News 'We can't wait for people to experience the new layout, additional pop-up bars, and incredible live artists this year'

    Two injured in freak storm

    premium_icon Two injured in freak storm

    News Weekend downpour causes collision on popular Clarence Valley road

    Health to business: What we already know is in the budget

    premium_icon Health to business: What we already know is in the budget

    Politics Up to 10 million Aussies to get tax relief in pre-election Budget

    Clarence targeted for better access to cancer therapy

    premium_icon Clarence targeted for better access to cancer therapy

    Health Valley cancer patients dying earlier because therapy too far away.