BREAKING: Motorcycle involved in Pacific Hwy crash

A motorcycle ended up in a ditch after it was involved in a crash on the Pacific Highway north of Ulmarra on Friday, 12th October, 2018. Photo: Contributed

A motorcycle ended up in a ditch after it was involved in a crash on the Pacific Highway north of Ulmarra on Friday, 12th October, 2018. Photo: Contributed

UPDATE, 10.15AM: Highway traffic is now moving slowly in both directions as emergency services tend to a crash north of Ulmarra this morning.

Two ambulance vehicles, two tow trucks and multiple police are currently on the scene, which is no longer directly impacting highway traffic.

We are unable to confirm the extent of any injuries related to the crash at this stage. More to come.

Traffic moves slowly following a crash on the Pacific Highway north of Ulmarra on Friday, 12th October, 2018. Caitlan Charles

ORIGINAL STORY: Pacific Highway traffic is affected in both directions following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Emergency services are attending the scene of the incident which occurred at about 9.30am today near Old Post Office Lane north of Ulmarra.

A car and motorcycle were involved in a crash near Ulmarra on Friday, 12th October, 2018.

Police are directing traffic with alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions in place to allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time. Motorists are urged to reduce speed and exercise caution.

More information to come.