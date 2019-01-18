Menu
A motorcyclist has died after an incident at the Woopi bypass.
BREAKING: Motorcyclist dead after highway crash

Sam Flanagan
18th Jan 2019 8:53 AM
A MOTORCYCLIST has died following an incident near the Woolgoolga this morning.

The crash occurred on the Pacific Highway near the Greys Road overpass about 7am, with NSW Police and emergency services attending the scene soon after.

The male rider left the road and hit a barrier according to police.

Despite the efforts of emergency services at the scene he was not able to be revived.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

