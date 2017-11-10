Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

VIDEO: Truck crash 'sauce' of frustration for motorists

Bill North
by

UPDATE, 5.30PM: The B double truck was reportedly carrying a load of tomato sauce and other sauces.

No one was injured and witnesses noted there was also very little spillage.

There are skid marks, flattened signs and dirt on the road at the scene.

A truck carrying tomato sauce jackknifed on the Pacific Highway on the outskirts of South Grafton on Friday, 10th November, 2017.
A truck carrying tomato sauce jackknifed on the Pacific Highway on the outskirts of South Grafton on Friday, 10th November, 2017. Tim Howard

5PM: A truck has overturned following a crash on the outskirts of South Grafton.

According to Live Traffic NSW, two cars and a truck were involved in an accident on the Pacific Highway 500m south of the Tyson St intersection shortly before 4.50pm.

 

Traffic is currently affected in both directions. Emergency services and RMS are attending the scene. Motorists are advised to exercise caution.

It is understood some northbound traffic is being diverted along Centenary Drive at Clarenza.

According to a social media post on Clarence Valley - Buy Swap Sell Facebook page, the truck involved had jackknifed.

A truck has jackknifed on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton.
A truck has jackknifed on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton. Sarah Lily Jade Wright

Related Items

Topics:  editors picks jackknife multi vehicle crash pacific highway south grafton truck crash

Grafton Daily Examiner
Get ready to rock at JacaRokWizz

Get ready to rock at JacaRokWizz

How much do you know about Grafton? This might be the event for you.

Four jail breaks in a year

Glen Innes Correctional Centre inmates Richard Norrie, Blake Levi, Clayton James Sewell and Paul Reginald Dunn have all escaped in the past 11 months.

One inmate made it to Alice Springs

URGENT RECALL: Popular 4WD ute recalled for accident hazard

FORD has issued a recall on a popular line of ute

Major car company issues recall of popular ute.

PHOTOS: Family's miracle escape as 4WD dangles over cliff

Emergency services work to save a family and their car and camper trailer from falling off the edge of a cliff.

“When we first turned up on scene we feared the worst"

Local Partners