VIDEO: Truck crash 'sauce' of frustration for motorists

UPDATE, 5.30PM: The B double truck was reportedly carrying a load of tomato sauce and other sauces.

No one was injured and witnesses noted there was also very little spillage.

There are skid marks, flattened signs and dirt on the road at the scene.

A truck carrying tomato sauce jackknifed on the Pacific Highway on the outskirts of South Grafton on Friday, 10th November, 2017. Tim Howard

5PM: A truck has overturned following a crash on the outskirts of South Grafton.

According to Live Traffic NSW, two cars and a truck were involved in an accident on the Pacific Highway 500m south of the Tyson St intersection shortly before 4.50pm.

Truck rollover South of Grafton: A drive-by look at a truck which rolled over south of Grafton

Traffic is currently affected in both directions. Emergency services and RMS are attending the scene. Motorists are advised to exercise caution.

It is understood some northbound traffic is being diverted along Centenary Drive at Clarenza.

According to a social media post on Clarence Valley - Buy Swap Sell Facebook page, the truck involved had jackknifed.

A truck has jackknifed on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton. Sarah Lily Jade Wright