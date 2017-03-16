UPDATE: All three drivers taken to hospital

UPDATE, 11.45AM: TWO people have been transferred to Maclean hospital, and one driver has been taken to Grafton Base Hospital following a serious three-vehicle collision at Ulmarra.

According to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson, preliminary reports indicated a female had sustained abrasions to her leg, and one male was being treated for a shoulder injury.

A truck and two cars were involved in a crash on the southern outskirts of Ulmarra on Thursday, 16th March, 2017. Clair Morton

UPDATE, 11AM: Three people have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash involving two cars and a truck near Ulmarra this morning.

The female truck driver and the drivers of each of the cars are confirmed to be the three people being treated for injuries.

Senior Constable Elizabeth Smith said investigations were ongoing but at this stage it appears a northbound car has veered into the side of the southbound truck, causing it to swerve into another car and then off the road.

One vehicle has sustained minor damage, a white ute has sustained major head-on damage and the truck remains jack-knifed in an adjacent paddock.

Emergency services are currently working to contain any potential spills and to have the truck removed from the location. Traffic is moving in stop-start fashion.

UPDATE, 10.30AM: The multi-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and River St on the southern outskirts of Ulmarra.

The incident has caused major disruptions to highway traffic and both lanes are affected. A Stop/Slow is in operation.

A multi-vehicle crash between Rathgar Lodge and River St on the southern outskirts of Ulmarra. Vicki Hambly

10AM: A truck and two cars have been involved in a crash on the Pacific Highway near Grafton.

The crash occurred just south of Ulmarra shortly before 10am this morning.

Emergency services and the RMS are attending the scene.

Traffic affected by highway crash: A multi-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway south of Ulmarra has caused major traffic disruptions.

Northbound traffic is affected and motorists are advised to exercise caution.

For the latest information, visit livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.

Stay tuned to this story for more details.