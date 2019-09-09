Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAFFIC is affected after three vehicles were involved in an incident on the Pacific Highway south of Woodburn before 6am on Monday, 9th September, 2019.
TRAFFIC is affected after three vehicles were involved in an incident on the Pacific Highway south of Woodburn before 6am on Monday, 9th September, 2019. Live Traffic NSW
Breaking

Multi-vehicle crash on Pacific Hwy

Bill North
by
9th Sep 2019 6:19 AM | Updated: 6:42 AM

TRAFFIC is affected after three vehicles were involved in an incident on the Pacific Highway this morning.

Emergency Services and Transport for NSW are attending the incident which occurred approximately 10km south of Woodburn shortly before 6am.

Traffic is currently affected in both directions with motorists advised to exercise caution.

For the latest information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.

More to come.

editors picks multi vehicle crash pacific highway woodburn
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    How fireys fight bushfires without water

    premium_icon How fireys fight bushfires without water

    News Faced with extreme drought conditions, rural fire services are increasingly having to find ways to fight bushfires without water. Here’s how they do it.

    FIRE DANGER: Strong winds push bushfire towards township

    FIRE DANGER: Strong winds push bushfire towards township

    News A number of buildings have been destroyed overnight

    • 9th Sep 2019 7:01 AM
    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    FIRST LOOK: Video of the proposed Coffs Harbour bypass

    premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Video of the proposed Coffs Harbour bypass

    News SEE how the Coffs Harbour bypass will look after completion.