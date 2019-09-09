Multi-vehicle crash on Pacific Hwy

TRAFFIC is affected after three vehicles were involved in an incident on the Pacific Highway south of Woodburn before 6am on Monday, 9th September, 2019.

Emergency Services and Transport for NSW are attending the incident which occurred approximately 10km south of Woodburn shortly before 6am.

Traffic is currently affected in both directions with motorists advised to exercise caution.

WOODBURN: Take care in both directions on the Pacific Hwy about 10km sth of Woodburn due to a 3 car crash. Reduce your speed pic.twitter.com/r20haRzItN — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) September 8, 2019

For the latest information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.

