BREAKING: Murder charge imminent in Jay Brogden case

Jay Brogden, 21, who vanished in Cannonvale, north Queensland, on April 21, 2007. Police ruled he probably committed suicide but his family believes he was murdered. An inquest is being held on February 10.

QUEENSLAND police will apply to extradite a New South Wales man to face charges for the murder of Jay Brogden.

The Coffs Harbour man, 32, was a former resident of Airlie Beach. NSW police arrested the man in relation to other matters.

But detectives from the Homicide Group will apply for him to be extradited to Queensland in relation to Mr Brogden's suspected murder.

Jay Brogden was last seen at Cannonvale on Saturday April 21, 2007. A coroner's report in 2015 ruled he had most likely met with foul play.

His body has never been found but information received this year led homicide detectives to believe he was murdered.

Last week police extradited a Sydney man as part of a cold case investigation into the Mr Brogden's suspected homicide.

Earlier this month, police launched a billboard on the side of the highway at Cannonvale to encourage anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact police.