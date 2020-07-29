Menu
Emergency services at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Iluka which claimed the life of the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle.
BREAKING: One dead in firey crash

Adam Hourigan
Jarrard Potter
newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au
29th Jul 2020 3:56 PM
A PERSON has died in a firey crash west of Iluka this afternoon.

Just before 2pm the car travelling west left Iluka Rd and collided with a tree. The vehicle immediately burst into flames with the driver trapped in the vehicle.

Unfortunately the victim died instantly in the blaze.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said witnesses reported hearing loud explosions coming from the crash site, showing the intensity of the collision.

Chief Insp Reid said the wreckage of the car is unrecognisable and NSW Police Crash Investigation Unit tasked to the crash to work to identify the victim.

Chief Insp Reid said reports varied from the scene but it was believed the vehicle was travelling at speed and erratically prior to the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

