BREAKING: One man dead after confrontation with police

New South Wales Police are seen at Central Station, Sydney, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Police have shot and killed a man at Sydney's bustling Central train station after what is believed to be an armed robbery gone wrong. Officers were called to the station's Eddy Avenue entrance following reports of an armed robbery just before 6:45pm on Wednesday. (AAP Image/Sam Mooy) NO ARCHIVING

A MAN has died at Sydney's Central Railway Station following a confrontation with police this evening.

Police were called to Eddy Avenue in Sydney's CBD just before 6.45pm following reports of an armed robbery at a business near the entrance to Central Railway Station.

Officers arrived soon after. A man was shot and died at the scene a short time later. He has not yet been identified.

A critical incident team from the Homicide Squad will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.

That investigation will be subject to independent review and all information will be provided to the Coroner.

The incident is not believed to be terrorism-related.

No further details are available at this time; however, police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.