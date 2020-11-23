Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A bushfire burning near Glenugie has been elevated to Watch and Act status
A bushfire burning near Glenugie has been elevated to Watch and Act status NSW RFS
Breaking

BREAKING: Glenugie bushfire at Watch and Act alert level

Jarrard Potter
by
23rd Nov 2020 2:20 PM

AN OUT-of-control bushfire burning south of Grafton has been upgraded to a Watch and Act alert level.

The fire is currently active near Franklins Rd at Glenugie. 

The fire has crossed the Pacific Motorway about 18 km south of Grafton and is burning in an east to south easterly direction under strong northwesterly winds.

People in the area of Wells Crossing and Franklins Road should enact their bush fire survival plan, if you do not have a plan know what you will do if threatened by fire.

The forced the Pacific Highway to close to traffic in both directions.

Motorists are advised to use diversions and plan your journey

Diversions:

  • Southbound: Big River Way to Grafton, Armidale Rd and Orara Way to Coffs Harbour, then rejoin the highway.
  • Northbound is the same in reverse.

This diversion is not suitable for B-doubles.

MORE DETAILS: Out-of-control bushfire closes Pacific Highway in both directions

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOT, COLD, THEN HOT AGAIN: Sweaty, crazy days coming

        Premium Content HOT, COLD, THEN HOT AGAIN: Sweaty, crazy days coming

        Weather The Clarence is in for a stinker today, but some relief will be right around the corner, according to the Bureau of Meteorology

        Total fire ban declared for Far North Coast today

        Premium Content Total fire ban declared for Far North Coast today

        Weather The Rural Fire Service has declared a total fire ban for today, with the mercury...

        Daily Catch-up: November 23, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: November 23, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        80,000 COVID tests and counting: Meet the team behind it

        Premium Content 80,000 COVID tests and counting: Meet the team behind it

        Health Lismore lab scientists have been working long hours to keep us safe