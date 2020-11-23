BREAKING: Glenugie bushfire at Watch and Act alert level

A bushfire burning near Glenugie has been elevated to Watch and Act status

A bushfire burning near Glenugie has been elevated to Watch and Act status NSW RFS

AN OUT-of-control bushfire burning south of Grafton has been upgraded to a Watch and Act alert level.

The fire is currently active near Franklins Rd at Glenugie.

The fire has crossed the Pacific Motorway about 18 km south of Grafton and is burning in an east to south easterly direction under strong northwesterly winds.

People in the area of Wells Crossing and Franklins Road should enact their bush fire survival plan, if you do not have a plan know what you will do if threatened by fire.

The forced the Pacific Highway to close to traffic in both directions.

Motorists are advised to use diversions and plan your journey

Diversions:

Southbound: Big River Way to Grafton, Armidale Rd and Orara Way to Coffs Harbour, then rejoin the highway.

Northbound is the same in reverse.

This diversion is not suitable for B-doubles.

