UPDATE: Two people injured in Halfway Creek crash

UPDATE, 4PM: Two people have been transported to hospital by ambulance following a single-vehicle crash north of Halfway Creek.

At about 2.30pm today the vehicle left the Pacific Highway and hit a tree. Of the four occupants in the vehicle, one male and one female were treated for injuries.

"At 2.30pm a vehicle ran off the side of the Pacific Highway just north of Holcim Rock and Sand at Halfway Creek," Coffs Harbour Police Chief Inspector Shari Allison said

"There were four people in the vehicle and two were injured and transported to hospital. The female was trapped in the vehicle with abdomen pain and lower leg pain. The male had a bleeding arm.

"The vehicle was off the road so the highway not closed."

UPDATE, 3.30PM: A Grafton Ambulance spokesperson confirmed one ambulance vehicle each from Grafton and Woolgoolga responded to a crash in the vicinity of Halfway Creek shortly after 2.30pm today.

According to a Clarence Nambucca Region spokesperson, the Grafton SES response was called off before they arrived at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY, 2.40PM: Emergency services including Grafton SES are on their way to a vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton.

Clarence Nambucca Region SES and Grafton Police confirmed the crash occurred near Halfway Creek.

It is understood the highway remains open to traffic in both directions. For the latest information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.

