A goat, probably much like this one, has injured a person in Bauple. Linas Toleikis
Offbeat

UPDATE: Person taken to hospital after Bauple goat attack

Carlie Walker
by
26th Jul 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 5.45PM: A person has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after they were attacked by a goat at Bauple.

The person travelled in a stable condition.

EARLIER, 5.30PM: A person has been left with a leg injury after a goat attack at Bauple.

According the the Queensland Ambulance Service, the person was injured after an "altercation with a goat" about 3.55pm on Froday.

Paramedics are at the scene.

The patient is in a stable condition.

bauple editors picks fcambulance goat injury
Fraser Coast Chronicle

