Fraser Island crash victim identified as popular footballer

Emergency crews and rescue helicopter at the scene of a fatal crash on 75 Mile Beach, Fraser Island.

UPDATE: The man who died in a crash on Fraser Island yesterday has been identified as Deklan Gilmartin.

The NSW man was a popular football player and has been remember as a "well liked character" by Football NSW.

"Football NSW was deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragic passing of one of our well liked characters in our game Deklan Gilmartin," a statement read.

"The tricky midfielder played an instrumental role in the success of Hakoah Sydney City East during their push for promotion to the top tier of the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's competition.

NSW footballer Deklan Gilmartin was killed in a crash on Fraser Island Football NSW

"Gilmartin did his bit in Mark Robertson's squad that guided Hakoah from State League Men's 2 right up to the NPL NSW Men's competition and always played with a smile.

"The much loved character appeared in countless Goal of the Week segments such was his talent.

"His infectious personality is what characterized Gilmartin who also played for Coogee United in the Eastern Suburbs Football Association, Spirit FC and Futsal side Mascot Vipers.

"May he rest in heavenly peace."

EARLIER: POLICE have confirmed all four men involved in the weekend fatal crash on Fraser Island were Australian residents.

The driver of the car, who died on scene, was a British national but had been in Australia for about 10 years.

The 29-year-old lived in New South Wales and police believe the man was in Queensland on holidays.

The passenger in the back seat behind the driver was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital. He is in a serious but stable condition.

It is not known if any of the men in the car were related.