Police rescue woman after suspected abduction

POLICE have found a woman who they allege was abducted from her Carrara home this morning.

Around midday a 51-year-old man allegedly forced the woman into a 4WD at an address on Pappas Way before fleeing in a southerly direction.

The man allegedly made threats to harm the woman.

Police units including the Polair helicopter conducted an urgent search for the 4WD and intercepted the vehicle in Carrara shortly after 1.30pm.

The woman reportedly ran from the vehicle to police officers when the car was stopped.

A 51-year-old man is assisting police with their investigations.