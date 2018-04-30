Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Police reveal chilling allegations from double stabbing
Crime

Police reveal chilling allegations from double stabbing

Blake Antrobus
Annie Perets
by and
30th Apr 2018 12:46 PM | Updated: 3:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE allege the stabbing of an elderly woman and her son in Hervey Bay on Friday was a freak, unprovoked attack during what should have been a routine online sale.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Detective Sergeant Mick Polit said a man had allegedly tried to slit the 82-year-old woman's throat while she ate her breakfast on the balcony, unaware something was wrong.

He said initial investigations suggested Lismore man Adam Curtis Brown had purchased a printer from the woman's 50-year-old-son.

Police at a crime scene in Mungara Court, Wondunna.
Police at a crime scene in Mungara Court, Wondunna. Alistair Brightman

The woman was released from hospital yesterday and taken to the Hervey Bay police station to provide a formal statement.

Her son remains in a Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition.

Mr Brown fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday morning charged with two counts of attempted murder.

He was refused bail.

More to come.

Related Items

fccourt fccrime hervey bay hervey bay police stabbing wondunna
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    SPOTTED: Mick Fanning stops in for Sumth'n Tastee

    premium_icon SPOTTED: Mick Fanning stops in for Sumth'n Tastee

    News He's ordered the same meal for almost a decade. Can you guess what it is?

    Former Grafton music teacher shares cancer battle

    Former Grafton music teacher shares cancer battle

    News Melissa Philp said it helped taking things one-day-at-a-time

    Cold weather brings breeding season of serial pest

    Cold weather brings breeding season of serial pest

    Environment Opportunity to help with programs

    • 30th Apr 2018 4:14 PM
    Kelp on the menu at Feast in the Field

    Kelp on the menu at Feast in the Field

    Food & Entertainment Award-winning company joins major event

    • 30th Apr 2018 4:05 PM

    Local Partners