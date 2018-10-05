Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are at the scene of a Kirkwood Rd fire.
Emergency services are at the scene of a Kirkwood Rd fire. Mike Richards
Breaking

Road reopen as crews take control of Gladstone blaze

Tegan Annett
by
4th Oct 2018 4:05 PM | Updated: 5:39 PM

UPDATE 5.40pm: 

THREE fire crews have extinguished a blaze at Kirkwood which started this afternoon. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the fire was extinguished by 5.15pm. 

The road has been reopened. 

UPDATE 4.40pm: 

ONE lane of Kirkwood Rd is closed as emergency services continue to battle a vegetation fire. 

A section of Kirkwood Rd, near Kakadu Way, was closed for about 20 minutes with Queensland Police Service diverting traffic. 

The lane heading towards Harvey Rd is now open. 

UPDATE 4.15pm: 

BOTH lanes of Kirkwood Rd at Lavendar Blvd and Kakadu Way are closed due to smoke in the area from a nearby fire. 

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are working to control the vegetation fire. 

Queensland Police is also at the scene diverting traffic. 

Earlier 4pm: 

AT LEAST two fire fighting crews are at the scene at Kirkwood Rd where a large vegetation fire has started.

The fire, near Kakadu Way, was reported about 3.40pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said fire crews have asked for assistance from Gladstone Police for a potential road closure.

It's believed part of the road is closed due to the amount of smoke in the area. 

At this stage no properties are under threat.

Related Items

breaking gladstone police kirkwood road queensland fire and recue service
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Oh baby! How Clarence women are growing our population

    premium_icon Oh baby! How Clarence women are growing our population

    News Our birthrate is declining but regional women still hold Australia's future in their wombs

    HSC proves no drama for Maclean's talented performer

    premium_icon HSC proves no drama for Maclean's talented performer

    Education Saskia Ramsey set to be in showcase for best HSC Drama performances

    New signs urge drivers to 'merge like a zip'

    New signs urge drivers to 'merge like a zip'

    News Motorists are to benefit from a trial of new merging signs

    Lamb attacked in James Creek

    premium_icon Lamb attacked in James Creek

    News String of wild dog attacks on James Creek property

    Local Partners