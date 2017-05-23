25°
UPDATE: Cause for fallen power lines a mystery

Bill North
| 23rd May 2017 12:38 PM
Workers repair a power line at Swan Creek that fell across teh pacific HIghway briefly blocking both lanes.
Workers repair a power line at Swan Creek that fell across teh pacific HIghway briefly blocking both lanes. Adam Hourigan

UPDATE, 3PM: The exact cause for fallen power lines which caused the Pacific Highway to be blocked and disrupted local power supply remains a mystery.

According to reports on Essential Energy's website, 25 customers in the Swan Creek district were affected by a power outage at 12.16pm and at 2.30pm remained without power as repair work was being carried out.

The power lines came down across the highway adjacent to the 2GF radio transmission tower. 2GF's Paul Covington spoke to The Daily Examiner from the scene.

"Our generator took over so our transmission was not affected," Mr Covington said.

"No one saw it happen. There's a theory that a truck hit the side of the power pole and loosened the line and a following vehicle may have brought it down.

"The power line across the eastern side of the highway to the 2GF transmitter site was completely brought down, so that line had to be replaced. No one was hurt.

"Traffic was interrupted for a short time after the line came down across the road."

UPDATE, 1PM: The site of fallen power lines at Swan Creek has now been cleared by emergency service personnel and the Pacific Highway has reopened.

Motorists continue to be advised to exercise caution and expect delays, with traffic affected in both directions.

ORIGINAL STORY, 12.30PM: THE Pacific Highway is reportedly closed in both directions due to power lines down at Swan Creek.

Live Traffic has reported the road closed in both directions between Greens Lane and Swans Lane.

Emergency services and Roads and Maritime Services are attending.

Motorists are advised to use diversions and allow extra travel time.

The alternative heavy vehicle route is via the Summerland Way between Grafton and Casino and the Bruxner Highway between Casino and Ballina.

For the latest information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.

