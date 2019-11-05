Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It is understood the reported drowning happened at about 1.30pm.
It is understood the reported drowning happened at about 1.30pm.
Breaking

Police confirm drowning at tourism hotspot

Caitlan Charles
Shannen McDonald
, caitlan.charles@dailymercury.com.au
5th Nov 2019 6:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.40PM: Whitsunday police have confirmed a person died at Whitehaven Beach this afternoon.

A spokeswoman from RACQ CQ Rescue said a rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene this afternoon, with reports suggesting CPR was being performed on the person.

The incident occurred about 1.30pm today.

Police investigations into the incident are continuing.

INITIAL 5.15PM: Paramedics responded to reports of a drowning on Whitehaven Beach.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the incident happened about 1.30pm today.

RACQ CQ Rescue were tasked to the beach just after 2pm, but were not required.

More to come.

More Stories

drowning editors picks whitehaven beach
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MURDER TRIAL: Blood stains found in Edwards' home

        premium_icon MURDER TRIAL: Blood stains found in Edwards' home

        Crime Sharon Edwards was last seen four years ago after spending a night out at a New South Wales regional pub. Her estranged husband has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

        Emergency services respond to rescue 4WD and boat in river

        premium_icon Emergency services respond to rescue 4WD and boat in river

        News Man found hanging onto passenger side door of vehicle at boat ramp

        A year of record property sales in the Clarence Valley

        premium_icon A year of record property sales in the Clarence Valley

        Property Buying a Clarence River island was an option for 2019.

        FIGHTING FIRE: RFS tackle significant blaze west of Grafton

        FIGHTING FIRE: RFS tackle significant blaze west of Grafton

        News VIDEO: The fire has burnt nearly 1,500ha west of Grafton