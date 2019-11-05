Police confirm drowning at tourism hotspot

It is understood the reported drowning happened at about 1.30pm.

UPDATE 5.40PM: Whitsunday police have confirmed a person died at Whitehaven Beach this afternoon.

A spokeswoman from RACQ CQ Rescue said a rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene this afternoon, with reports suggesting CPR was being performed on the person.

Police investigations into the incident are continuing.

INITIAL 5.15PM: Paramedics responded to reports of a drowning on Whitehaven Beach.

RACQ CQ Rescue were tasked to the beach just after 2pm, but were not required.

More to come.