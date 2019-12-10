Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics rush to treat child with ‘significant injuries’ from a wild dog attack in the Central Highlands
Paramedics rush to treat child with ‘significant injuries’ from a wild dog attack in the Central Highlands
Breaking

Child mauled by wild dog rushed to hospital

Melanie Plane
10th Dec 2019 7:01 PM | Updated: 8:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 7.20PM: A CHILD mauled by a wild dog at Willows has been transported to Emerald Hospital. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the girl was in a serious but stable condition. 

The incident occurred at 5.45pm near the Gemfields. 

BREAKING 6PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to reports an child has been mauled by a wild dog in the Central Highlands.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were responding to Willows, an area about 30 minutes from the Gemfields, to treat a child.

Reports indicate the injured child is an 11-year-old girl and she has suffered significant injuries to her upper arm.

She is reportedly in a vehicle on the side of the road awaiting the arrival of paramedics.

central highlands region dog attack editors pick queensland ambuiance service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        XMAS APPEAL: ‘Tis the season for giving

        XMAS APPEAL: ‘Tis the season for giving

        Community Bushfire victims to benefit from Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal. Here’s how you can donate...

        Drought, fire assistance available to Clarence residents

        Drought, fire assistance available to Clarence residents

        News THERE are several grants available for Clarence Valley residents who have been...

        SPEEDER: P-plater caught 60km/h over limit

        premium_icon SPEEDER: P-plater caught 60km/h over limit

        Crime Coffs/Clarence Police detect car flying down highway near Cowper

        IN COURT: 11 people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 11 people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today